Spartan Radar
Spartan Radar Salaries

Spartan Radar's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $150,750 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spartan Radar. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
$151K
Product Designer
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spartan Radar is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spartan Radar is $125,125.

