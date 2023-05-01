← Company Directory
Spartan Race
    Spartan is a global brand that offers obstacle races, training and nutrition programs, health and wellness products, and media entities. Founded in 2010, it is the world's largest obstacle race and endurance brand with over 200 global events annually. Spartan's obstacle races have seen more than 5 million participants across more than 40 countries. The races include three distances: Sprint, Super, and Beast, and feature Elite, Age-Group, and Open heats, along with Spartan Kids races. The Spartan Championship Series features global rankings which culminate into the Spartan Race World Championship. Spartan Endurance offers Ultra, Hurricane Heats, and Agoge events.

    spartan.com
    2010
    875
    $100M-$250M
