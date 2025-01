Spartan Delta Corp. is a Canadian company that explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, with total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc. and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. It was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary.