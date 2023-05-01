← Company Directory
sparks & honey
Work Here? Claim Your Company

sparks & honey Salaries

sparks & honey's median salary is $187,935 for a Data Science Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of sparks & honey. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$188K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at sparks & honey is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at sparks & honey is $187,935.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for sparks & honey

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources