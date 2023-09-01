← Company Directory
SPARK Neuro
SPARK Neuro Salaries

SPARK Neuro's salary ranges from $163,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $170,850 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SPARK Neuro. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Science Manager
$171K
Data Scientist
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SPARK Neuro is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SPARK Neuro is $167,025.

