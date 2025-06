Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Private offices with a window for most employees.

Unique Perk Daily Meal Allowance - $25/meal as well as group lunch order option at the office.

Unique Perk Flexible Schedule - We value production, not attendance . You set your own schedule.

Unique Perk Charitable contribution - $25K annually

Unique Perk Direct access to Founder-President

Unique Perk MERV-16 air filtration

401k 1000% match on employee's contribution up to $1,000

Housing Stipend $4,000 per month. Housing subsidy of up to $4,000/month for living within walking distance of the office ($48K value)