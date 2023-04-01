The next-generation hedge fund. For over a decade, our outstanding people, many of whom have PhDs, have been developing the next generation of technologies, ideas, and strategies. We have been highly successful because of both our technically superior strategies and our brilliant people. We have a close-knit group, distinguished by their interest in our shared success, half of whom are graduates from Harvard, MIT, and Cornell. This lucrative synthesis of human and machine cognition in an intellectually rich, supportive environment is at the core of our firm. We use high-performance real-time systems in a Linux environment. We have experience with H-1B and green card sponsorship, and visa status is not a constraint. All submissions kept confidential.