← Company Directory
Spark Investment Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Spark Investment Management that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The next-generation hedge fund. For over a decade, our outstanding people, many of whom have PhDs, have been developing the next generation of technologies, ideas, and strategies. We have been highly successful because of both our technically superior strategies and our brilliant people. We have a close-knit group, distinguished by their interest in our shared success, half of whom are graduates from Harvard, MIT, and Cornell. This lucrative synthesis of human and machine cognition in an intellectually rich, supportive environment is at the core of our firm. We use high-performance real-time systems in a Linux environment. We have experience with H-1B and green card sponsorship, and visa status is not a constraint. All submissions kept confidential.

    sparkim.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    20
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Spark Investment Management

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources