Spark Foundry
Spark Foundry Salaries

Spark Foundry's salary ranges from $86,500 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $89,550 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spark Foundry. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Marketing
Median $86.5K
Business Analyst
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spark Foundry is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spark Foundry is $88,025.

