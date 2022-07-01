← Company Directory
Spanx
    SPANX founder Sara Blakely was getting ready for a party when she realized she didn’t have the right undergarment to provide a smooth look under white pants. Armed with scissors and sheer genius, she cut the feet off her control top pantyhose and the SPANX revolution began! With a focus on solving wardrobe woes, the SPANX brand has grown to offer bras, underwear, leggings, active and more. SPANX has secured its place in women's hearts and in pop-culture with daily mentions everywhere from CNN to SNL.

    http://www.spanx.com
    1998
    420
    $50M-$100M
