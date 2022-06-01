Company Directory
Span
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Span Salaries

Span's salary ranges from $37,548 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $207,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Span. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $207K
Data Scientist
$184K
Hardware Engineer
$159K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

69 21
69 21
Human Resources
$93.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$204K
Product Designer
$157K
Recruiter
$132K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Span is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Span is $157,795.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Span

Related Companies

  • UT-Battelle
  • Mastercard
  • Cox Automotive
  • A123 Systems
  • Meetup
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources