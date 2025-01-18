SpaceX Networking Engineer Salaries in United States

Networking Engineer compensation in United States at SpaceX ranges from $183K per year for L1 to $450K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $181K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $183K $124K $53.8K $5.1K L2 Software Engineer II $230K $143K $85.7K $1.7K L3 Senior Software Engineer $310K $173K $138K $0 L4 Principal Software Engineer $450K $245K $205K $0 View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st -year ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

20 % vests in the 5th -year ( 10.00 % semi-annually )

