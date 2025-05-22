← Company Directory
SpaceX
SpaceX Controls Engineer Salaries

The average Controls Engineer total compensation in United States at SpaceX ranges from $112K to $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SpaceX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

$120K - $141K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$112K$120K$141K$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At SpaceX, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (10.00% semi-annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (10.00% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Controls Engineer at SpaceX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,464. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SpaceX for the Controls Engineer role in United States is $111,615.

