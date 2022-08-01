SpaceLink redraws the map of space connectivity with secure, continuous, high-capacity data relay service between satellites and the ground. Its innovative architecture in Medium Earth Orbit enables fast delivery of data from satellites and other spacecraft to dedicated ground stations and on to end users by Internet, private cloud, or other secure links. It addresses unmet market need by providing global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. With SpaceLink, LEO satellite operators will have low latency, always on access to data, visitors to commercial space stations will have continuous communication capability, and satellite servicers or tugs can receive maneuvering instructions any time, because one of the SpaceLink satellites is always visible from anywhere in LEO. SpaceLink will meet pent up demand for fast and affordable access to the growing flood of data available from space.