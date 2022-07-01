← Company Directory
Space + Time
Space + Time Salaries

Space + Time's salary ranges from $52,461 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the low-end to $228,850 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Space + Time. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$229K
Solution Architect
$52.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Space + Time is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Space + Time is $140,655.

