Space Telescope Science Institute
Space Telescope Science Institute Salaries

Space Telescope Science Institute's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $105,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Space Telescope Science Institute. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Space Telescope Science Institute is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $105,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Space Telescope Science Institute is $92,700.

