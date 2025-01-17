← Company Directory
SP+
SP+ Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at SP+ ranges from $65.8K to $93.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SP+'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$75.5K - $88.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$65.8K$75.5K$88.3K$93.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SP+?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SP+ in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $93,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SP+ for the Product Manager role in United States is $65,840.

