SP+
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

SP+ Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Canada at SP+ ranges from CA$83.9K to CA$117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SP+'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$90.9K - CA$110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$83.9KCA$90.9KCA$110KCA$117K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at SP+ in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$117,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SP+ for the Human Resources role in Canada is CA$83,869.

