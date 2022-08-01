Soylent means complete nutrition— innovative, science-based, and sustainable. We create our products to deliver complete plant based protein, essential nutrients, healthy fats, and slow-burning carbs in convenient and affordable formats that are both good for you and the planet.We carefully select high-quality ingredients to provide complete nutrition. Our company was founded on the principle of reducing trade-offs between nutrition, convenience, and sustainability and we continue to use these principles as guides in our product formulation and ingredient selection.