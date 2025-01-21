← Company Directory
Southern California Gas
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Southern California Gas Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Southern California Gas ranges from $94.3K to $135K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Southern California Gas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$94.3K$108K$127K$135K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Southern California Gas to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Southern California Gas?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Southern California Gas in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $134,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southern California Gas for the Project Manager role in United States is $94,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Southern California Gas

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources