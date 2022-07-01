Southern Bancorp is more than a bank. It is an opportunity center, a place where anyone can receive help no matter where they may be on their financial journey. We provide affordable and responsible banking products and financial development services to rural and underserved communities in the Mid-South. To do this important work, we must have dedicated, mission-focused employees who want to do well in life by doing good in their communities. As Arkansas Money and Politics’ Best Bank and one of Arkansas Business’ Best Places to Work, Southern Bancorp is a great organization to join wherever you are in your career.