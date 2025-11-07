Company Directory
SOTI
Software Engineer Level

Associate Software Engineer

Levels at SOTI

  1. Associate Software Engineer
  2. Software Engineer I
  3. Software Engineer II
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$54,515
Base Salary
CA$76,048
Stock Grant ()
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
