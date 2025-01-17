← Company Directory
SOTI
SOTI Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Russia at SOTI ranges from RUB 5.03M to RUB 7.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 5.71M - RUB 6.77M
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 5.03MRUB 5.71MRUB 6.77MRUB 7.14M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SOTI?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at SOTI in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,141,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOTI for the Sales role in Russia is RUB 5,029,970.

