SOTI
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

SOTI Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at SOTI totals CA$101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOTI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
SOTI
Product Manager
Mississauga, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$101K
Level
L2
Base
CA$98.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$2.8K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at SOTI?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SOTI in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$132,866. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOTI for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$101,088.

Other Resources