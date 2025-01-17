← Company Directory
Sotera Wireless
Sotera Wireless Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Poland at Sotera Wireless ranges from PLN 161K to PLN 234K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sotera Wireless's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 185K - PLN 211K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 161KPLN 185KPLN 211KPLN 234K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sotera Wireless?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sotera Wireless in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 234,352. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sotera Wireless for the Data Scientist role in Poland is PLN 160,869.

