Sopra Steria
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Sopra Steria Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Norway at Sopra Steria ranges from NOK 662K to NOK 965K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sopra Steria's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 760K - NOK 867K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 662KNOK 760KNOK 867KNOK 965K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sopra Steria?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Sopra Steria in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 964,886. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sopra Steria for the Project Manager role in Norway is NOK 662,337.

