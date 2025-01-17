← Company Directory
Sophos
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Sophos Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Sophos ranges from AED 349K to AED 496K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sophos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 395K - AED 449K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 349KAED 395KAED 449KAED 496K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sophos?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Sophos in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 495,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sophos for the Sales Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 348,604.

