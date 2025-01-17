← Company Directory
Sophos
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Sophos Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in India at Sophos ranges from ₹1.8M to ₹2.62M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sophos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.07M - ₹2.35M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.8M₹2.07M₹2.35M₹2.62M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Sophos to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Sophos?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Sophos in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,620,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sophos for the Customer Service role in India is ₹1,799,062.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sophos

Related Companies

  • Onfido
  • QuantumBlack
  • Quest Software
  • SnapLogic
  • Snyk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources