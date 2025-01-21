← Company Directory
SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Switzerland at SOPHiA GENETICS ranges from CHF 82.3K to CHF 117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SOPHiA GENETICS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 94.4K - CHF 110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 82.3KCHF 94.4KCHF 110KCHF 117K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SOPHiA GENETICS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at SOPHiA GENETICS in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 117,458. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SOPHiA GENETICS for the Technical Writer role in Switzerland is CHF 82,321.

