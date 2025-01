Sonrai Security is a rapidly growing venture-funded Saas cloud security company with over a 300% increase in revenue-customer logos and a 67% growth in employees. It is named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor and has offices in New York and New Brunswick, Canada. It recently secured $50M Series C funding and is backed by Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, TenEleven Ventures, and Istari.