Sonova
Sonova Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Sonova totals CHF 119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sonova's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Sonova
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
CHF 119K
CHF 104K
CHF 0
CHF 14.8K
2-4 Years
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Sonova?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sonova in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 148,843. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonova for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 103,734.

