Sono Bello is a leading cosmetic surgery practice with over 70 locations across the US. They have a team of over 135 board-certified surgeons and dedicated employees who specialize in total body transformation. Sono Bello uses advanced micro-laser liposuction procedures to provide amazing results to their customers. They are committed to further advances in their craft and plan to open more locations in the future. Sono Bello believes that body cosmetic procedures are both a science and an art, and they have positively impacted the lives of thousands of women and men nationwide. They offer career opportunities on their website.