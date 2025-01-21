← Company Directory
SonicWall
SonicWall Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at SonicWall ranges from $54.3K to $79.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SonicWall's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$62.3K - $71K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$54.3K$62.3K$71K$79.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SonicWall?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at SonicWall sits at a yearly total compensation of $79,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SonicWall for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $54,270.

