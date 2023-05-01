← Company Directory
Songtradr
Top Insights
    Songtradr is the world's largest B2B music company, providing a full-stack solution for all business music needs. They aim to change the music industry through technology, creativity, and transparency. Trusted by global businesses, agencies, and labels, they offer fully integrated products and services to amplify brands and help artists and rights holders realize the full potential of their catalog. With recent acquisitions, they have become the largest network of music specialists for brands and advertising in the world, offering a holistic music solution that balances the creative process with data-informed decisions.

    http://www.songtradr.com
    2014
    351
    $50M-$100M
