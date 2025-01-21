← Company Directory
Sonatrach
Sonatrach Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Algeria at Sonatrach ranges from DZD 1.1M to DZD 1.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sonatrach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

DZD 1.19M - DZD 1.39M
Algeria
Common Range
Possible Range
DZD 1.1MDZD 1.19MDZD 1.39MDZD 1.54M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Sonatrach?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sonatrach in Algeria sits at a yearly total compensation of DZD 1,542,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonatrach for the Software Engineer role in Algeria is DZD 1,101,600.

