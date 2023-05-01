SomaLogic is a US-based company that specializes in protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics. It develops SOMAmers, modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents, and offers SomaScan services for protein detection and quantification in complex biological samples. Its technology enables researchers to analyze various biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which are utilized in drug discovery and development. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutions, and offers diagnostic applications for various diseases.