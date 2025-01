Solstice Gold Corp. is a Canadian company that explores mineral resource properties, primarily for gold deposits. It owns the Kahuna gold project in Nunavut, covering 866 square kilometers, as well as adjacent rights covering 806 square kilometers. The company also has an option agreement for the Red Lake Extension project in the Red Lake Gold District. Formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc., it changed its name in September 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver.