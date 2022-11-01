Company Directory
Solomon Cordwell Buenz
Solomon Cordwell Buenz Salaries

Solomon Cordwell Buenz's salary ranges from $12,356 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $291,157 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solomon Cordwell Buenz. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$12.4K
Data Scientist
$21.7K
Product Designer
$74.4K

Product Manager
$47.4K
Project Manager
$291K
Software Engineer
$38.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
The highest paying role reported at Solomon Cordwell Buenz is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solomon Cordwell Buenz is $47,441.

