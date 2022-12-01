← Company Directory
Solo.io
Solo.io Salaries

Solo.io's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $190,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solo.io. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Solution Architect
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solo.io is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solo.io is $132,688.

