← Company Directory
Solis Mammography
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Solis Mammography that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Solis Mammography is a specialized healthcare provider that has been dedicated to helping women achieve and maintain breast health and peace of mind for more than 30 years and more than 5 million procedures. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis operates 85 centers in nine major markets, including North Texas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville and Greensboro, and, through its affiliated brand Washington Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical institutions.

    http://www.solismammo.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    600
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Solis Mammography

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources