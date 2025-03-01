← Company Directory
Solinftec
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Solinftec Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Solinftec totals R$77.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Solinftec's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Solinftec
Web Developer
Aracatuba, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$77.8K
Level
L2
Base
R$71.8K
Stock (/yr)
R$6K
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Solinftec?

R$920K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$172K+ (sometimes R$1.72M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Solinftec in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$423,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solinftec for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$75,007.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Solinftec

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources