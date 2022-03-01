← Company Directory
Solidigm
Solidigm Salaries

Solidigm's salary ranges from $33,334 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $308,450 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solidigm. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $255K
Data Analyst
$116K

Data Scientist
$166K
Information Technologist (IT)
$33.3K
Product Designer
$241K
Program Manager
$234K
Sales
$199K
Technical Program Manager
$308K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solidigm is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solidigm is $200,000.

