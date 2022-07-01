Solidcore is unlike any other workout out there. Our 50-minute, full-body, high energy, low-impact classes use slow, controlled movements on our resistance-based machine to work your muscles. With hundreds of moves stemming from planks, lunges, and squats – as well as many different resistance options – every class is different, leaving your body and mind always challenged. Classes are intense but small, designed to allow our [solidcore]-certified coaches to deliver each client with personalized attention and accountability in a team-environment. The lights are low, the music is on point, and the community is [inspiring].