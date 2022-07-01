Since 1991, Solerity, Inc. has been providing reliable, cost-effective solutions to meet our clients’ goals and objectives in the core areas of: •Systems & Software Engineering •Data Analytics & High Performance Computing •Cyber Security & Cloud Mission Support •Acquisition, Financial Management, & Program Support Solerity has a strong and diverse Government and commercial client base with key customer relationships with the Department of Defense, Intelligence and Civilian agencies. Our customers include the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Logistics Agency, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Commerce.Solerity is a V3-Certified Company, committed to creating and increasing employment opportunities for veterans in Virginia.