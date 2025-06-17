← Company Directory
SolarWinds
SolarWinds Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Canada at SolarWinds ranges from CA$146K to CA$212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SolarWinds's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$165K - CA$192K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$146KCA$165KCA$192KCA$212K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SolarWinds, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at SolarWinds in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$211,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SolarWinds for the Marketing Operations role in Canada is CA$145,743.

