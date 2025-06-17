← Company Directory
SolarWinds
SolarWinds Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Czech Republic at SolarWinds ranges from CZK 650K to CZK 944K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SolarWinds's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 738K - CZK 857K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 650KCZK 738KCZK 857KCZK 944K
Common Range
Possible Range

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SolarWinds, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SolarWinds in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 943,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SolarWinds for the Business Analyst role in Czech Republic is CZK 650,321.

