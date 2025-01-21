← Company Directory
SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Israel package at SolarEdge Technologies totals ₪328K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SolarEdge Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
SolarEdge Technologies
Hardware Engineer
Herzliyya, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪328K
Level
-
Base
₪291K
Stock (/yr)
₪36.4K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at SolarEdge Technologies?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At SolarEdge Technologies, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at SolarEdge Technologies in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪598,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SolarEdge Technologies for the Hardware Engineer role in Israel is ₪334,456.

Other Resources