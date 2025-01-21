← Company Directory
SolanaFM
SolanaFM Founder Salaries

The average Founder total compensation in Singapore at SolanaFM ranges from SGD 79.7K to SGD 116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SolanaFM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 91.6K - SGD 104K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 79.7KSGD 91.6KSGD 104KSGD 116K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SolanaFM?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Founder at SolanaFM in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 116,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SolanaFM for the Founder role in Singapore is SGD 79,740.

