The average Recruiter total compensation in Romania at SoftwareONE ranges from RON 135K to RON 189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftwareONE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 145K - RON 171K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 135KRON 145KRON 171KRON 189K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SoftwareONE?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at SoftwareONE in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 188,717. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftwareONE for the Recruiter role in Romania is RON 135,489.

