← Company Directory
Software Development
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Software Development Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Venezuela at Software Development ranges from VES 69.8K to VES 95.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Software Development's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 74.7K - VES 90.3K
Pakistan
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 69.8KVES 74.7KVES 90.3KVES 95.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Software Development to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve VES 1.37M+ (sometimes VES 13.68M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Software Development?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Software Development in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 95,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Software Development for the Software Engineer role in Venezuela is VES 69,759.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Software Development

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources