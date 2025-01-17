← Company Directory
Software Development
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Software Development Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Taiwan at Software Development ranges from NT$1.47M to NT$2.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Software Development's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.67M - NT$1.98M
Pakistan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.47MNT$1.67MNT$1.98MNT$2.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Design Manager submissions at Software Development to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Software Development?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Design Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Software Development in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,092,229. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Software Development for the Product Design Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,473,657.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Software Development

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources